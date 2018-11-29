It Looks Like Cambridge Analytica Used Fashion Brands To Elect Trump

In consultation with psychologists, Wylie helped build a research-based graphic brand matrix that showed correlations between fashion brands and five psychological traits — openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism — that were used by Cambridge Analytica to target political messaging. For example, if someone's fashion-related Facebook habits (such as liking pages of brands) showed preference for American brands, that means they were low on openness, thus leaning more conservatively and being more likely to fall prey to pro-Trump rhetoric. If you liked European brands, like anything from Topshop to Kenzo or Balenciaga, you'd reflect the opposite. Thus, the division so talked about it in the media today manifests.