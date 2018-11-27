Story from US News

Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations & People Think They Are Creepy

Leah Carroll
Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images.
Melania Trump would like you to know she heard your criticisms of last year's (wildly under-rated) Narnia Nightmare-inspired White House Christmas decorations and, she doesn't really care! Do U?
In a mesmerising video posted to Twitter yesterday, FLOTUS takes us on a casual tour of her crimson, topiary-inspired vision: long black coat slung over her shoulders, oxblood opera gloves in hand, she swans through a hallway of blood red cylindrical cones, gazes into a gilded mirror, is watched from above by a bald eagle Christmas tree topper, and admires a wreath made of sharpened "Be Best" pencils. There is a soccer ball ornament. It's set to the score of a US advertisement for Kay Jewellers.
Advertisement
Vanessa Trump, soon to be ex-wife of Donald, Jr. had nothing but praise for her mother-in-law's decorating. "You have done an incredible job @WhiteHouse!" she tweeted. "It's absolutely stunning @FLOTUS! Love you!"
Melania also received raves from Jack Skellington, Lydia Deetz, and Stanley Kubrick.
But not everyone was feeling Mrs. Trump's singular version of holiday mirth.
From her family to yours, Melania wishes you a very pointy and monochromatic holiday season.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Melania's 12-Hour Trip To Toronto Cost Over £135k
Can We Stop Slut-Shaming First Lady Melania Trump?
What's Behind Melania Trump's Bullying Comment

More from US News

R29 Original Series