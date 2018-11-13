Celebrities Thank Late Marvel Legend Stan Lee

On Monday 12th November, Stan Lee's death at 95 was confirmed. Lee was a pivotal force in shaping Marvel Comics into the entity that we know and love today, lending it the self-referential earnestness that has helped make the MCU a juggernaut. He is credited with creating Spider-Man as a self-aware and fallible superhero, as well as his work as co-creator of Iron Man, the Hulk, X-Men and the Fantastic Four.
Over his years as a comics superhero of his own, Lee frequently made cameos in Marvel movies, most recently appearing in Avengers: Infinity War as a bus driver. Active until his death, Lee was beloved by both fans and the actors and actresses he worked with. And, if you've done the math on those cameos, that's a lot of actors.
Following Lee's death, Hollywood is mourning his passing on social media, nothing the mogul's kindness, generosity, and creative energy. Ahead, how celebrities are grieving the loss of comics legend Stan Lee as well as remembering his legacy.