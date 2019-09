Celebrities Thank Late Marvel Legend Stan Lee

On Monday 12th November, Stan Lee's death at 95 was confirmed . Lee was a pivotal force in shaping Marvel Comics into the entity that we know and love today, lending it the self-referential earnestness that has helped make the MCU a juggernaut. He is credited with creating Spider-Man as a self-aware and fallible superhero, as well as his work as co-creator of Iron Man, the Hulk, X-Men and the Fantastic Four.