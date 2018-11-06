I have come to reinforce that message. This will be one of the most important elections of our lifetime. But here’s the thing: every election is. We’ve forgotten the power of the ballot box and we’ve ended up in a cycle of only voting every four years for the President...or just not voting at all. The truth is, we as a civilisation depend on each other to survive. The fundamental question I challenge us all to ask is: do we feel a responsibility to help one another, especially those who may not be as privileged as us? If that answer is “Yes!” then I highly recommend casting your vote as way to help elect someone who believes in this too.