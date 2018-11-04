New Music To Know This Week: Carly Rae Jepsen Cuts To The Single, Mariah Goes Vintage & More

After my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to matchmake people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Follow me on Twitter or Facebook, or leave me a comment below and tell me what you're listening to this week.
Carly Rae Jepsen "Party for One"
One is the loneliest number? Not if Carly Rae Jepsen (doing her best Margot Tennenbaum impression) has anything to say about it. Jepsen, who crushed us all with her debut single, is ready to reinvent the breakup song in 2018. If you thought all unrequited crushes have to be sad, Jepsen has a counteroffer: Consider dancing with yourself instead of wallowing in your sads.
Advertisement
dodie "If I'm Being Honest"
dodie is not messing around when she proclaims her honesty in the title of this track. If anything it's almost too brutal to handle. While it makes for a compelling, gorgeous song, I have to admit that I hope no one is ever this honest with me. Tell me lies instead.
Little Mix "Joan of Arc"
I never thought the day would come when I would stan for a Little Mix song but...here we are. When it's a jam, you know. And this song, despite its obvious aural debt to that '00s hit "Tipsy," is the reimagining of "Single Ladies" that 2018 needs. Relationships are great. Loving yourself is better. If pop radio is ready to embrace that, we've come a hell of a long way, baby.
Shungudzo "Paper"
This one's for the socialists...or those of you who are really invested in the idea of forgiveness for student debt. In this video, Shungudzo explores the Black Mirror-esque idea of a future where you could sell your soul for an influx of cash. The chase for paper is something almost everyone understands, minus that top 1%. The question of how much you'd sacrifice for it, however, is not one often grappled with in music.
Mariah Carey "A No No"
Finally! Mariah drops a track from her forthcoming album that is a hot one. Oh, and sassy to boot. This is some Bad Boy circa the late '90s production (why is Mase not on the track), giving me vintage Mariah vibes — when she was at her best — but with mid '00s Mariah lyrics of the "not putting up with your shit" variety. It's the Mariah I've been waiting for; now give me more.
Advertisement