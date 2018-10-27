It’s All Over Now, Baby: Jenna Dewan Files For Divorce From Channing Tatum

If six months ago felt like a lifetime ago, you’re not alone. In that time we’ve seen our favourite celebrity couples come and go like the breeze of the wind — like Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, who announced their split in April 2018. A million sad Twitter posts ensued as fans cried buckets of tears for the couple, who’d been married for 9 years and had one child.
People reports that Dewan has officially begun filed for divorce from Tatum, after six months of separation. The two are seeking to obtain joint custody of their daughter, Everly, who is 5. Citing irreconcilable differences, Dewan also is seeking to obtain child support and alimony payments as a condition of the divorce.
Dewan also requested to have Tatum legally removed from her last name, but had discarded it it already, following their separation. She branded herself as Jenna Dewan on her social media channels just a few weeks after the split was announced.
Dewan has been living her best life in bachelorette bliss, stocking up on gems and crystals, like any self-respecting single lady in 2018. She’s also been hard at work on her Netflix musical series, Mixtape, as well as her judging duties on Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance.
Meanwhile, Tatum has been spotted around town with singer Jessie J. He’s also been making questionable hangout decisions — like his male bonding with Arie Luyendyk, Jr., a Bachelor of ill repute. Tatum shared some bro-out racing photos of themselves on Instagram, leading us to believe that he is not using his newfound singlehood to watch television.
