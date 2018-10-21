This Supermarket Is Now Paying Customers To Return Plastic Bottles

For an increasing number of us, cutting back on plastic is a big priority. Just look at the reaction to BBC One's recent documentary Drowning in Plastic, which left many viewers saddened and exasperated by the damage being done to the environment by plastic pollution.
So it's encouraging to hear that Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, is now trialling in-store recycling machines. At selected stores in Edinburgh, Swansea, Borehamwood, Manchester and Birmingham, machines have been introduced which pay customers 10p for each plastic bottle they return.
Any plastic bottle up to 750ml in size can be returned, and each customer is permitted to return up to 10 bottles per day.
Tesco has also introduced a "bring your own container" scheme in all its stores. This allows customers to take home produce from its various deli counters in their own packaging instead of bringing home even more plastic and cardboard.
The supermarket's CEO Jason Tarry said of the new initiatives: "We are already committed to eliminating single use plastic wherever we can and make recycling simpler for customers. Today is another step in that direction .
"However, we know that it is going to take retailers, manufacturers and government to work together to make progress. We would urge the government to move to a single, nationwide approach to waste collection that makes it much easier for people to recycle."
Earlier this year, the government announced plans to introduce a plastic bottle deposit return scheme which would give people a financial incentive to return plastic bottles. The scheme is currently in the consultation stage.
Meanwhile, both Tesco and Morrisons have pledged to make all their packaging either recyclable or compostable by 2015.
It's also been predicted that sustainable tourism is likely to be a major trend in 2019 as travellers try to reduce the environmental impact of their wanderlust.
