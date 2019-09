Natalie Portman Called Out Predators Still Working In Hollywood In A Powerful Speech

Portman’s speech took on a defiant, triumphant tone as she listed the difficulties women still face in most industries, as well as the successes Time’s Up has had since its inception less than a year ago. One specific example was Brett Ratner and his lawyer, Marty Singer, who recently dropped a libel suit against actress Melanie Kohler. Kohler, who claimed Ratner raped her , received financial assistance from Time’s Up to fund her legal fees.