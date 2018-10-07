Outraged By Kavanaugh's Confirmation? These Marches Are Channeling Anger Into Votes

If you’re outraged about the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, you’re not alone. From the protests that took place on Capitol Hill to the activists who cornered Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator, people are making their voices heard — and that’s just the beginning. A series of events in the weeks ahead are channeling that anger into something positive: a march to the polls.
With the midterm elections coming up next month, progressive group March On has announced several marches in dozens of cities across the United States. “Women have said no, we will not stand for this,” March On executive director Vanessa Wruble, who also helped organize the Women’s March on Washington, said in a press release. “Our country will not stand for elected leadership that blatantly disregards credible accusations of sexual assault against a Supreme Court nominee. We’ve been making our voices heard in the streets — and now we’ll march to the ballot box and vote them out. And we call on all women and our allies to join us.”
The goal is to harness the despair and anger that many feel right now into electing a blue House of Representatives next month. To this end, March On has also partnered with grassroots group Swing Left, who will be mobilising voter turnout during both early voting hours and on Election Day. “Swing Left’s support is critical to helping March On galvanise the millions of us who marched in January of last year in order to build an unstoppable army that will march on the polls this November,” said Wruble.
The midterm elections present an opportunity to show the current administration how Americans feel about its policies — from Brett Kavanaugh, to the inhumane separation of immigrant children from their parents, to corruption of public officials. It’s a never-ending list, which just underlines how much elections matter.
