Kanye West Chose A Very Frustrating Week To Wear That MAGA Hat Again

Kanye West is back at it when we truly need it the least. As in, he's promoting his music at The Fader offices while wearing a MAGA hat — on the very same day the Senate Judiciary Committee battles over the testimonies of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh in regards to an alleged sexual assault.
Even more curious is, according to a picture tweeted by the website, West paired his redesigned MAGA hat ("I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat," he told the outlet) with a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt that he also designed himself. Trump called Kaepernick's NFL protest about racial injustice "terrible," but no doubt West has juxtaposed the two to send some kind of message that I'm just too tired to be receptive to. Not after everything we've had to go through with Trump's Supreme Court nominee these past few days.
Advertisement
A lot happened when @kanyewest visited our office earlier today. https://t.co/y26TSPqntu pic.twitter.com/ZUoGmNgfjs— The FADER (@thefader) September 28, 2018
West, not content with just a controversial fashion statement, also had some spoken controversial statements to say as well. For instance, Fader reports that West would have preferred admitted sexual predator Louis C.K. host Saturday Night Live this weekend (well, I would have preferred originally-scheduled Ariana Grande to be the musical guest!). The rapper also incorrectly stated that there were only 800 slaves in the 1800s, which probably came up in reference to his universally-derided slavery-was-a-choice rant. There were actually around 3.9 million slaves.
It wasn't all bad. He also told the magazine that he'll be meeting with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel about possibly building a school or studio in the city. Then again, he also said he wants to build a flying car factory, so as always, I don't know how much of any of West's words to believe.
Advertisement