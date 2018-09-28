Story from News

What Ivanka Did This Week: Tuning Out The Haters & The Kavanaugh Chaos

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Ashley Alese Edwards
Squiggly Line
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Monday, September 24
• Ivanka had a busy week in New York at the United Nations General Assembly. In between talking #jobs and #womensempowerment at the Concordia Summit, she posted many vanity shots behind-the-scene photos on her Instagram stories.
• At the summit, Ivanka explained how she stays out of the daily drama that engulfs the White House. "It’s been a work in progress, but I’m getting better at ignoring the noise," she said. "I tend not to respond, I tend not to debunk criticism or say when things are inaccurate." The presidential adviser added: "Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting; I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy." Perhaps she can give her dad some tips?
• Ivanka met with the Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha.
Tuesday, September 25
• Ivanka sat on a panel with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimi, and World Bank President Jim Young Kim to talk the global economic empowerment of women.
• She also met with the Women's Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative Leadership Champions.
The lost Trump sister Tiffany Trump was spotted with Ivanka and the rest of her family during their dad's speech at the UN (where he was laughed at by other world leaders).
Wednesday, September 26
• Ivanka tweeted praise to U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who she has been spending a lot of time with this week at the UNGA.
Thursday, September 27
• Ivanka, who had been posting constantly on Instagram and Twitter all week, was unusually silent on Thursday, when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford alleges Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh, who has been accused by two other women of sexual misconduct, denies the allegations.
• Last week, it was reported that Ivanka told her father to drop Kavanaugh.
Friday, September 28
There's no news to report at the time of publication.
