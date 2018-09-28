What Ivanka Did This Week: Tuning Out The Haters & The Kavanaugh Chaos
Monday, September 24
• Ivanka had a busy week in New York at the United Nations General Assembly. In between talking #jobs and #womensempowerment at the Concordia Summit, she posted many
vanity shots behind-the-scene photos on her Instagram stories.
• At the summit, Ivanka explained how she stays out of the daily drama that engulfs the White House. "It’s been a work in progress, but I’m getting better at ignoring the noise," she said. "I tend not to respond, I tend not to debunk criticism or say when things are inaccurate." The presidential adviser added: "Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting; I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy." Perhaps she can give her dad some tips?
This week at #UNGA 2018, I had the honor of joining global leaders for impactful discussions on the importance of women’s economic empowerment in furtherance of the President’s National Security Strategy, as we strive for peace, prosperity and stability both at home and abroad ?
• Ivanka met with the Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha.
Tuesday, September 25
• Ivanka sat on a panel with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimi, and World Bank President Jim Young Kim to talk the global economic empowerment of women.
• She also met with the Women's Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative Leadership Champions.
The lost Trump sister Tiffany Trump was spotted with Ivanka and the rest of her family during their dad's speech at the UN (where he was laughed at by other world leaders).
Tiffany Trump Looks Chic In Black Jumpsuit & Orange Blazer To Support Dad During UN Speech https://t.co/1gtUAp68eW pic.twitter.com/1iomyM5F6o— M.dal (@MedDall) September 26, 2018
Wednesday, September 26
• Ivanka tweeted praise to U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who she has been spending a lot of time with this week at the UNGA.
Congratulations to our great US Ambassador to the United Nations @NikkiHaley on a successful Security Council Presidency and productive meetings at #UNGA2018. pic.twitter.com/rq5yibuf5O— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 27, 2018
Thursday, September 27
• Ivanka, who had been posting constantly on Instagram and Twitter all week, was unusually silent on Thursday, when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford alleges Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh, who has been accused by two other women of sexual misconduct, denies the allegations.
Friday, September 28
There's no news to report at the time of publication.
