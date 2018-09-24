Woman Claims Former Trump Advisor Drugged Her With Abortion Pill

CNN contributor Jason Miller announced that he has left the media outlet after news broke that he allegedly dosed a woman he was having an affair with, who he knew to be pregnant, with a pill forcing termination of the baby and nearly killing her.
After Splinter broke the story, Miller immediately denied the accusation on Twitter, writing, “There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document." When announcing his leave from CNN, Miller doubled down and denied the accusation a second time in in the statement, adding that it “doesn’t matter however in the current court of public opinion, where fraudulent statements and a lack of factual support rule the day as long as it fits into a tweet.”
News on my departure from CNN: pic.twitter.com/IjNIgeRPRF— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018
The woman in the court filing, who remains anonymous, claims that the drug must have been hidden in a smoothie Miller brought to her that day. Shortly after drinking the smoothie, she had to go to the hospital for heavy bleeding and nearly went into a coma. She remained in the hospital for two days. The filing also mentions that Miller asked the woman to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but no such agreement was signed. In an August 2017 interview with The Atlantic, former Trump campaign operative A.J. Delgado revealed that when she told Miller she was pregnant with their child, he asked her on two separate occasions to terminate the pregnancy.
This was brought to light in a new court filing for an ongoing custody battle between the former communications director for the Trump campaign and Delgado. Though the two have a child together, Miller was married at the time of their affair, and Delgado is now demanding Miller undergo a psychological evaluation before being allowed around their child.
CNN confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that Miller is no longer working there. Miller claims he left to focus on “clearing his name and fighting the false and defamatory accusations being made against him.” Refinery29 has reached out to CNN to confirm whether Miller was fired or left of his own volition.
