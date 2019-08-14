Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Abortion Apocalypse
Wellness
YA Novel Unpregnant Is About An Abortion Road Trip
by
Erika W. Smith
News
Judge Blocks Missouri's 8-Week Abortion Ban From Going Into Effect
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
TV Shows
13 Reasons Why
's Abortion Journey Is Heartbreaking To Watch. This Is ...
by
Ariana Romero
News
It's Official: Planned Parenthood Blocked From Millions In Federal Funds
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
News
In Hearings, Tennessee Lawmakers Push For A Total Abortion Ban
Tiffany Diane Tso
Aug 14, 2019
News
How Faith Informs Texans' Views On Abortion And The Death Penalty
Tiffany Diane Tso
Aug 10, 2019
News
Unpopular Opinion
: "I'm Pro-Choice & I Voted For Trump"
Refinery29 Editors
Aug 7, 2019
Abortion
What You Need To Know About The Controversial Abortion Method Fea...
The seventh and final season of Orange Is The New Black is live on Netflix, and considering many people will be binge-watching it this weekend, we need to
by
Cory Stieg
News
Judge Temporarily Blocks 3 New Anti-Abortion Laws In Arkansas
A federal judge temporarily blocked three anti-abortion laws in Arkansas only minutes before they were set to take effect Wednesday, including a measure ba
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Amidst an Abortion Crisis, Missouri's Women Are Fighting Back
For sexually active women in 2019, our access to abortions can sometimes feel like a paradox. On one hand, it’s a constitutional right we’ve had for so
by
Connie Wang
News
Leana Wen Claims Planned Parenthood Ousted Her "At A Secret Meeting"
Planned Parenthood removed its president Dr. Leana Wen on Tuesday, less than a year after she assumed leadership of the organization. Wen, who replaced lon
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Here's How Trump's New Abortion Restrictions Could Affect You
President Donald Trump's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday it has started to enforce its “domestic gag rule,”
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Ohio's Abortion Ban Blocked By Judge Who Calls It An "Insurmounta...
A federal judge has stopped Ohio’s controversial six-week abortion ban from taking effect, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. U.S. District Judge Michael B
by
Meagan Fredette
News
American Medical Association Takes Stand Against North Dakota's A...
The American Medical Association (AMA), the United States' largest physicians' organization, is suing North Dakota over the constitutionality of
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Indiana Abortion Law Banning Second Trimester Procedures Blocked ...
Federal Judge Sarah Evans Barker blocked a new law in Indiana that would make it a felony for doctors to perform second trimester abortions just days befor
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Narrowly Avoids Closure — Again
In the latest in a series of dramatic developments affecting the fate of Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic, the Planned Parenthood branch has
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Jay Inslee Bragged About His Support For Reproductive Rights. Amy...
One of the most intense moments of the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami on Wednesday came early on, when Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee basically br
by
Amelia Harnish
News
Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Could Close Soon
The Missouri Health Department will not renew Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri's annual license to provide abortions,
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Defies The State By Stopping Unne...
Missouri's last abortion clinic will stop complying with a state requirement forcing it to perform an additional pelvic exam on women seeking abortion
by
Andrea González-R...
News
House Passes Spending Bill That Repeals The Global Gag Rule
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to pass a near $1 trillion spending package that includes several provisions reversing the Trump administ
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Anti-Abortion Pastor Arrested After Sexually Abusing Teenage Rela...
A former Southern Baptist pastor in Houston was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage relative over the course of five years. Stephen Bratto
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Exclusive: Planned Parenthood Launches Huge Campaign To Fight Abo...
If you want people to pay attention, plastering your message across Times Square is a no-brainer. That's exactly what Planned Parenthood is doing. On
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Pop Culture
Tiffany Haddish Tells Fans She's Postponing Atlanta Show Over Geo...
Tiffany Haddish has announced she’s postponing her upcoming performance in Atlanta due to Georgia’s controversial abortion ban. Haddish was set to hit
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
Elisabeth Moss Wore A Dress Full Of Symbolism To The MTV Movie & ...
Elisabeth Moss stars as June/Offred/Ofjoseph in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and she’s bringing her message of nolite te bastardes carborundorum, bitc
by
Meagan Fredette
News
Planned Parenthood Is Building A Large Clinic In Alabama — Despit...
The fight for abortion access continues in Alabama despite the state’s recent passage of the strictest abortion law in the U.S. Nevertheless, Planned Par
by
Tara Edwards
News
Pramila Jayapal Told The Story Of Her Abortion In New
NYT
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state and the co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, opened up about her abortion for the first time ev
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Birth Control News
Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds Of Her Atlanta Concert To Planned ...
In the time since Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other state lawmakers signed “heartbeat bills” into laws, which would ban abortions on
by
Cory Stieg
News
Maine Now Lets Nurse Practitioners Perform Abortions
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a measure that will allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform abortions, a move that reproductiv
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Court Allows Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic To Remain Open — For...
A judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday allowing Missouri's last abortion clinic to remain open for the time being, preventing the state fro
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Over 180 CEOs Sign Letter Denouncing Abortion Bans As "Bad For Bu...
More than 180 CEOs across the United States signed a letter denouncing attacks on access to reproductive healthcare, including the recent wave of extreme a
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Missouri Is Forcing Women Who Want Abortions To Undergo Unnecessa...
Missouri is requiring doctors in the state's last remaining abortion clinic to perform additional pelvic exams on women seeking abortion care, despite
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Actually, Abortion Litmus Tests Are A Good Thing
The past two weeks have been beyond chilling as far as women’s rights are concerned: Joe Biden initially came out in support of a law that prohibits fede
by
Lily Herman
News
After Mounting Pressure, Joe Biden Reverses His Position On The H...
Less than 48 hours after Joe Biden's campaign ignited a firestorm by confirming he still supported the Hyde Amendment, the former vice president publi
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Elizabeth Warren Just Made Her Strongest Argument About Abortion ...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered a searing indictment of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion care except in cases of r
by
Andrea González-R...
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted