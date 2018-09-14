Pret Just Announced Its Autumn Menu & It's Filled With Vegan Delights

Pret is already one of the best high street chains – if not the best – for vegan food, and its upcoming autumn menu just made it an even bigger draw. The menu, launching on 25th September, features three new vegan sweet treats among its 15 new items, many of which are also veggie.
Vegan and GF treats
Not content with getting everyone (veggies and carnivores alike) hooked on its existing irresistible vegan snacks – the dark chocolate and almond butter cookie and chocolatey coconut bite – it's introducing even more. Soon to be added to the menu are dark chocolate almond butter bites with sea salt (£1.45), dark chocolate salted almonds (£1.45) and a coconut and mango bowl (£2.99) with coconut yoghurt and granola.
There's also a new almond butter and jam brownie (£1.60) on its way for gluten-free eaters, inspired by peanut butter and jelly.
Breakfast
Pret is launching baked "power omelettes", a current favourite in the US, in the UK for the first time. Pick between the veggie egg white power omelette (£3.50; pictured above) with feta, red pepper, spinach and Italian cheese, and a cheesy ham and spinach version (£3.50). For the sweet-toothed, there's a new jam croissant (£1.70) coming soon to sit alongside its existing butter, chocolate and almond pastries.
Hot food
New (non-veggie) macaroni cheese alert! Brace yourself for a lasagne macaroni cheese (£5.50), combining tubetti rigati pasta, a mature cheddar béchamel sauce, cauliflower florets and beef cooked in a rich tomato sauce and topped with breadcrumbs.
There's also a range of new toasted baguettes in selected shops only: spicy chicken (£4.99), salt beef and pickles (£4.99), artichoke and mozzarella (£4.75), and prosciutto and mozzarella (£4.99).
The chain will also continue serving its popular vegan and veggie hot food options, its pea and mint soup (£3.60) and Tuscan bean soup (£3.60). The autumnal pumpkin spiced latte (£2.85) will also be making a comeback, which can be made vegan if ordered with soya or rice-coconut milk.
