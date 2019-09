Lourdes Leon Leads The Next Class Of Celebrity Models At Gypsy Sport

The choice to place the collection in the middle of Samsung's experiential space at 837 Washington Street was a peculiar one, but not that much if you take into consideration the attendees: lots of millennials — and iPhones — and the fact that the show was a collaboration with Tumblr. But somehow, in all of its haberdasher-like, anti-establishment glory, it worked. Uribe is known for sparking conversations around important topics, and his latest collection was no different: earthy textiles met harsh, unfinished edges, which — if one can read that much into a frayed denim corset or a skirt with faux foliage growing out of it — alluded to a government currently in a state of flux; see: immigration, diversity, and environmental destruction.