Burt Reynolds, '70s Icon, Has Died

Reynolds is best known for his energetic, action-packed, and playful roles, spanning a decades long career in Hollywood. He is most remembered for his wild (and Oscar-nominated) role as Jack Horner, a porn director, in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. He is also known for his memorable roles in a slew of films from the 1970s including The Deliverance, The Longest Yard, and Smokey and the Bandit. His career is also marked by an Emmy win and nomination for Evening Shade, as well as a Golden Globe win for Boogie Nights.