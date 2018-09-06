Burt Reynolds, '70s Icon, Has Died

Burt Reynolds, a Hollywood icon, has died. His manager, Erik Kritzer, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the 82-year-old passed away at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida on Thursday morning. His agent, Todd Eisner, also confirmed his death to CNN.
Reynolds is best known for his energetic, action-packed, and playful roles, spanning a decades long career in Hollywood. He is most remembered for his wild (and Oscar-nominated) role as Jack Horner, a porn director, in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. He is also known for his memorable roles in a slew of films from the 1970s including The Deliverance, The Longest Yard, and Smokey and the Bandit. His career is also marked by an Emmy win and nomination for Evening Shade, as well as a Golden Globe win for Boogie Nights.
Celebrities have started sharing their favorite memories of the actor on Twitter. Arnold Schwarzenegger applauded him for bridging the gap between being an athlete and an actor (a bridge he would later cross himself).
Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018
Mark Wahlberg, who starred in Boogie Nights opposite Reynolds, also mourned the loss of the legend and friend.
Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018
Refinery29 has reached out to both Kritzer and Eisner for further comment.
