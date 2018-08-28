The Outsider

In high school and junior high, the popular girls would always ask me how I did my hair, and would ask me to come over and do theirs for prom. We did not hang out at school, but they wanted to know. That was the story of my life, and it still kind of feels like that now, in a weird way. I always feel like an outsider, and I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to not feel that way, because that’s just who I am naturally. It’s really cool and really surreal when people ask me to do interviews and take my picture, and in a lot of them I’m naked or barely wearing anything.