Louis C.K., Aziz Ansari & Matt Lauer Are All Poking Their Heads Back Out

C.K.'s return comes just as Ansari is in the midst of his own reemergence. He was first spotted at the Comedy Cellar back in May — five months after he was accused — and has been working on new material ever since. On Monday, Vulture published an account of one of a series of hastily-announced shows the comedian did in Milwaukee last weekend. None of his reported material since his May return has addressed the controversy, and reps for the comedian did not respond to Refinery29's request for comment.