17 Nail Trends Our Editors Can't Wait To Try For Autumn

If you haven't heard, we're in for some planetary mayhem at the end of summer. Already we've dealt with at least three short-lived retrogrades , but we're also in the midst of Saturn's backspin until early September. 'Til then, we're encouraged to look before we leap and avoid any rash behaviour. While some may focus that energy on their careers and relationships, we'll be putting our conscientious decision-making into our nails.