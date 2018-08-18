17 Nail Trends Our Editors Can't Wait To Try For Autumn

If you haven't heard, we're in for some planetary mayhem at the end of summer. Already we've dealt with at least three short-lived retrogrades, but we're also in the midst of Saturn's backspin until early September. 'Til then, we're encouraged to look before we leap and avoid any rash behaviour. While some may focus that energy on their careers and relationships, we'll be putting our conscientious decision-making into our nails.
If we can't control the direction in which the planets seem to be spinning, at least we can control what kind of nail art decorates our fingertips. With summer Fridays ending sooner than we'd like to admit, we need something to look forward to for fall. Why not make that our manicures? We're ditching the predictable wine-red autumnal polish for something special, kind of funky, and totally unique.
Need some inspiration before booking that nail appointment? Check out our fall manicure plans ahead.