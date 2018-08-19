Selena Gomez’s New Tiny Tattoos Have A Big Meaning

The best things come in small packages — just ask Selena Gomez. The singer is sporting two new teeny weeny, itsy bitsy tattoos, and took to Instagram to reveal their big meaning.
While celebrating her best friend’s 26th birthday, Gomez and friends spontaneously went under the gun for matching ink. By the end of the night, Gomez had added two new tattoos to her collection: the number four on her arm, and the number one under her ribs.
If Taylor Swift’s girl squad philosophy means rolling deep in numbers, Gomez keeps a close-knit crew that rolls deep in years. For Gomez, friends are permanent, just like tattoos. While many celebs are getting their romantic partner permanently inked on their bodies (looking at you, Ariana Grande), Gomez’s tattoos are more personal. In addition to the tribute to her friends, Gomez has an Arabic script meaning “love yourself first” under her arm.
She revealed her choice to honour her four besties on Instagram, writing, "Because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies."
Best friend turned 26. Part 2. #4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack ? it’s a dot! ??♀️
As for the number one on her ribs, Gomez explained that honours the birthday girl, best friend Courtney Barry. She showed off their matching ink on Instagram, writing, “My actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman."
And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1
If Gomez’s lady love has you catching feels and feeling inspired to jump under the gun for the first time with your bestie, her numerals are the perfect ink to copy. According to our tattoo experts, a first tattoo should be small and focused on loving yourself. Check and check.
If you’re not a first-timer, just inspired by the minimal aesthetic, you’re not alone. Check out these minimal inspirations for teeny weeny tattoo ideas.
Placement-wise, Gomez got her bestie tributes on her ribcage and her arm, but for your girl-love tats check out this inspiration for the best places to put your new ink this summer. If you want to go big and bold, the thigh is the way to go. On the other hand, for teeny designs like Gomez’s, try the ankle. Or if you’re really feeling trendy, the side-boob tattoo has taken Instagram by storm.
Ultimately, it’s your body and your canvas to paint as you like. Just do what feels right to you and you can’t go wrong!
