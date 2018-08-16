Aretha Franklin's Most Enduring Songs, From Feminist Anthems To Gospel Classics

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, left behind a musical legacy that cannot be denied. Her voice and songs not only defined soul and R&B music, but became the building blocks from which rap and hip hop were built, and created a template for so many young, Black female artists who would follow her, from Whitney Houston to Mariah Carey to Ella Mai.
Here, we look at the songs that define Franklin's long and storied career, from the Grammy winners to the covers that dominated the charts to the feminist anthems that inspired millions.