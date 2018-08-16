The clinking of ice cubes in your cold brew is one of the lesser-appreciated sounds of summer. When it's a million degrees out and you feel like a slug, that sip of ice-cold coffee helps jolt you back to life in a way that, sorry, pumpkin spice will never be able to. And because our cold caffeine cravings are seemingly chronic this time of year, it's no shock that the most recent hair-colour craze sweeping New York and L.A. is mimicking our go-to summer (and early fall) beverage of choice. They're calling it "cold brew" brunette.
NYC-based colourist Stephanie Brown (who says she's the inventor of the cold brew colour) tells us that the key to achieving the shiny brown colour is to ask your stylist to ribbon rich highlights and lowlights through your hair for dimension. "It’s all about swirling neutral and golden tones down the hair," Brown explains. "Just like when you pour a little bit of milk into your coffee."
Because we were so charmed by the idea of matching our hair to our cup o' joe, we asked three pro-colourists to break down everything to know about asking for, treating, and maintaining cold brew hair. We found out that the most important step is to keep the hair glossy — much like the wet condensation dripping down your cup.
Find your expert how-to guide and the dreamiest coffee-colour hair inspiration to bring to your next appointment, ahead.