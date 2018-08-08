The Definitive Guide To Picking The Perfect Sunscreen

When it comes to sunscreen options, to quote the iconic rapper T.I., "You can have whatever you like." While we're fairly certain he was not, in fact, referring to the numerous ways in which you can protect yourself against sun damage, his words still apply: There are many, many sunscreens to choose from. So when and where should you be using each type? Does one type of formula tend to work better than the others?
Because UV rays are nothing to mess around with, we went straight to the source, and asked dermatologists and skin-care experts to clarify once and for all. The verdict? It's a toss-up. Every single pro we spoke to agreed that the ultimate deciding factor is personal preference. "The most effective sunscreen is one that you'll use every day," says medical doctor-turned-beauty entrepreneur Lamees Hamdan, Founder and CEO of Shiffa. "That's why I say choose the texture that most suits you."
Curious about your options? Click ahead for a closer look at what's out there in the world of SPF.