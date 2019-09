Beyoncé Is Done Being Perfect In September Vogue

You know the mythology of Beyoncé. She has won the admiration and respect of legions by flawlessly executing every single thing she does. Her albums are groundbreaking, and if you’re still on the fence about whether or not she is the greatest entertainer of our time, you will be convinced after you see her perform live . Her success is the definition of Black excellence, and even the company she keeps is a reflection of higher standards. Not only is she rich, famous, and beautiful, she is a fierce champion of marginalised groups and equal rights . Moving mostly in silence, Beyoncé allows us only morsels of information about her life through album releases and curated content on her website and social media properties. She is basically a demigoddess. From her style to her Instagram content , we live in a world where Bey is the closest thing to perfection that we laypeople have to look up to. But the most powerful woman in music is now going to some lengths to shatter that myth, and her new cover story for Vogue’s September issue has helped her land solidly on imperfect ground.