Meghan Markle's Birthday Hat Is Pure Royal Style

Meghan Markle celebrated her first birthday as a Duchess today by attending a friend’s wedding, and her birthday/wedding combo outfit proves the royal look doesn’t have to be stuffy.
Markle accompanied Prince Harry at the nuptials of his longtime family friend Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in a surprisingly wearable wedding outfit. The Duchess celebrated her birthday in a navy shirtdress with an olive, pink, and white pleated skirt tied together with an elegant knotted belt from Kayu (a perfect choice for watching a couple tie the knot!).
On her feet were her closet staple £580 Aquazzura pointed toe pumps with a cute bow on the back strap.
Markle’s favourite panama hat signifies her commoner style, but today her choice is pure royal. From upscale London milliner Philip Treacy, the elegant dark navy hat features an abstract woven leaf decorative addition. In traditional royal-fashion fashion, the hat is the outfit’s crowning achievement. Markle’s choice is a standout, but it’s subtle enough not to steal attention from the bride.
Royal tradition dictates that women must wear hats at weddings, stemming from the early half of the 20th century when upper class women didn’t show their hair in public. The protocol has since become a much beloved fashion tradition for the royal family, and the royal family’s wedding hat choices are highly publicised.
Noticeably absent from the ensemble was the red vegan leather bag PETA sent Markle for her birthday. Maybe next year.
