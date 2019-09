XXXTentacion Domestic Violence Charges Discharged After His Death

Domestic violence charges against deceased rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Onfroy, have been discharged by the judge in the case, according to records from the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts. It is not the same as being found not guilty. XXXTentacion was charged with 10 counts of domestic violence and harassment, and five counts of witness tampering. There is presently no word on if the outstanding charges against him will move forward to hearings. He was shot during an armed robbery in June and later died from his injuries.