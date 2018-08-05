XXXTentacion Domestic Violence Charges Discharged After His Death

Domestic violence charges against deceased rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Onfroy, have been discharged by the judge in the case, according to records from the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts. It is not the same as being found not guilty. XXXTentacion was charged with 10 counts of domestic violence and harassment, and five counts of witness tampering. There is presently no word on if the outstanding charges against him will move forward to hearings. He was shot during an armed robbery in June and later died from his injuries.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Miami-Dade County Clerk’s office, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office, and XXXTentacion’s lawyer and will update this story with their comments.
The charges stem from XXXTentacion relationship with ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. In 2016, Pitchfork reports that his charges included “aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering.” Pitchfork also published excerpts from Ayala’s deposition, in which she alleges that (please note the graphic descriptions of abuse) XXXTentacion physically abused her, repeatedly threatened to kill her and their unborn child, and held her in his home following abuse. XXXTentacion had plead not guilty to all of these charges, and denied abusing Ayala.
XXXTentacion was killed when he was shot inside his car, while shopping for motorcycles. Four men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm. A local NBC affiliate reports that XXXTentacion’s Louis Vuitton bag, containing $50,000 (£37,500) in cash, had appeared to have been stolen from his person. The indictment also names Michael Boatwright as the alleged shooter, but all four men have been charged with murder. The news report lists a plethora of evidence, including cell phone data, photos of the defendants allegedly holding XXXTentacion’s money, and surveillance camera footage.
Advertisement