The Year's Most Carefree Full Moon Is Coming This Friday

When combined, the energy of the Blessing Moon and that of Aquarius can lend us a healthy dose of perspective. With our attention turned toward gratitude and the greater good, we may realise what we can do to show thanks to those who have helped us and then return the favour. Maybe a coworker just stuck up for you in a meeting — why not grab an extra coffee for them on your way into the office? Or, perhaps your roommate's been handling the bulk of the chores recently — the next time you see them going to do the dishes, try beating them to the sink.