Yes, You've Seen Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Hat Before

On Saturday, the hat made a special appearance in the public eye when Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton stepped out together for the first time at the women’s single final of the Wimbledon Championship. The pair cheered on Markle’s close friend Serena Williams, among others. Middleton is notorious for her picture-perfect royal style , and Markle stepped up to the plate in cream high-waisted suit trousers, a tucked in white and blue striped button-up from Ralph Lauren, and the cherry on top — the panama hat.