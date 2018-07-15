Yes, You've Seen Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Hat Before

The hat’s out of the bag! Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wardrobe has taken a turn for the royal. In addition to leaving Instagram and The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex has abandoned much of her former style — torn jeans just scream American commoner. But at least one accessory has survived the journey from Hollywood to the Kensington Palace closet: a woven panama hat from Madewell.
On Saturday, the hat made a special appearance in the public eye when Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton stepped out together for the first time at the women’s single final of the Wimbledon Championship. The pair cheered on Markle’s close friend Serena Williams, among others. Middleton is notorious for her picture-perfect royal style, and Markle stepped up to the plate in cream high-waisted suit trousers, a tucked in white and blue striped button-up from Ralph Lauren, and the cherry on top — the panama hat.
A truly flexible accessory, the hat was first spotted a few weeks ago at Prince Harry’s polo match. Markle wore a more casual outfit to cheer on her hubby at the less-publicized event — even bringing back jeans!
Congratulations @AngeliqueKerber on your first @Wimbledon title! And well played @SerenaWilliams, a great final #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aSOxucFHAa— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018
Anyone can identify with that feeling when you finally find the perfect accessory that brings a wink of your personal style to any occasion. For Markle, the classic cream panama hat with a black ribbon fit the bill. According to Marie Claire, Markle shared numerous pictures wearing the hat on her now-deleted social media accounts and even wore it while attending the ATX Television Festival with co-stars.
If you’re looking for the Madewell hat, it’s sold out. But you can get her style with these alternatives to her classic summer dress.
