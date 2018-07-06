Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Battery After Florida Concert

Chris Brown was arrested Thursday night for felony battery, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement to Refinery29. At 11:00 p.m the singer was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on warrant for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and was released after posting a $2,000 bond.
Brown is in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, and apparently was met by sheriff's deputies after walking off the Coral Sky Amphitheater stage in West Palm Beach, according to ABC.
The specifics of the warrant are not public, but Brown has a history of assault charges. He pled guilty to felony assault in 2009 against then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2016, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Representatives for Brown did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
