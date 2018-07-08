Prince Louis Will be Christened On A Special Date For the Royal Family

From Prince Louis being born back in April to Prince Harry tying the knot with Meghan Markle, this has definitely been an eventful year for the famous family.
Last month, Kensington Palace announced Prince Louis' christening. It will be held at the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace in London on 9th July.
9th July is an important date in royal family history. According to the Harper's Bazaar, 71 years ago, the Queen, who was then Princess Elizabeth, announced at Buckingham Palace that she was engaged to Philip Mountbatten.
Prince Philip is expected to attend the christening with the Queen as well, despite retiring from royal duties last year. Immediate family members are expected to also be attend, as well as the godparents, who will be announced before the christening begins.
This isn’t the only way the family has honoured Prince Philip. Prince Harry allegedly moved up his wedding date to Meghan so that their grandfather could be there, in consideration of his health.
During the christening, Louis will be wearing a replica of the christening gown worn by royal babies since 1841. The original was commissioned by Queen Victoria for her daughter Victoria, and was made of delicate silk and Honiton lace.
There’s no doubt the little prince will look adorable in the ceremony!
