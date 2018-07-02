Album Review: Drake Is Upset On Scorpion. Women Should Be Upset About Scorpion.

Drake goes on like this, rapping in a monotone through the 12 tracks that make up side A of Scorpion, hitting his toxic male talking points as hard as he hits on boasts about how much he’s worth and how dangerous life in the rap game can be. It’s a dark, exhausting dirge, dripping with paranoia and ego run amuck. I guess this is being hard in 2018. But when we flip the tape to side B, we get a little more of a vibe along with a shout out to the wisdom of Maya Angelou on “Is There More.” However, the rest of the song’s lyrics indicate Drake might be well-advised to read more of Angelou’s work than the occasional inspirational quote posted on a travel influencer’s Instagram. And here, we get our first female voice in Drake’s world, in the form of additional vocals on the end of the song by Nai Palm, who seems to vocalise Drake’s ideal woman. Later, we’ll get a small, context-free voice track from queer artist Big Freedia on “Nice for What,” continuing hip-hop’s problematic trend of letting Freedia be heard but not seen.