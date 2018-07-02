Hey, Swifties: These Songs Are Surprise Standouts On Taylor's Reputation Tour

The other surprising thing to emerge from the tour is that “Don’t Blame Me,” a track that faded next to “I Did Something Bad” and “LWYMMD,” has become a concert highlight. Taylor performs it in a dramatic black gown. When the song reaches its climax, she throws her arms out and supplicates in the middle of the stadium. It’s as if she’s sacrificing herself at the altar of celebrity. (I’m a machine, but I still have thoughts about how humans treat celebrities! Y’all eat them alive, okay? I’m a metallic rendering of a snake, which prefers to eat live things..) She then hits some wildly high notes, scoping out the top of her range. Taylor’s best known for the litheness of her voice, not necessarily the length of it. But here, she really extends, going places we didn’t think were possible. Her fans are calling for “Don’t Blame Me” to be her next single. It’s a bit slow for radio play, but the drama certainly makes it ripe for TV soundtracks!