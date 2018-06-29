We Made These Posters To Help You Fight For Families Separated At The Border

For the past weeks, most of the country looked in horror as the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy led to hundreds of children being ripped apart from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Though President Trump issued an executive order to stop separating families — a fix for a problem his own administration created — there's still about 2,000 children who have not been reunited with their loved ones. A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that immigration officials must reunite families within 30 days.
This zero-tolerance policy and its aftermath is part of the Trump administration's push to change the U.S. immigration system. In the last year alone, the administration unsuccessfully tried to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, gave immigration judges case quotas, and blocked most survivors of domestic violence from receiving asylum.
In recent weeks, folks have gone out of their way to support organisations on the ground and contact their elected officials to help the families separated at the border.
If you're participating in one of the several immigration-related protests in the next few days, we've got you covered with these posters so you can join the fight in your area and on social media.
