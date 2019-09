As fun as they are, weddings are a rollercoaster of emotions. Sure, crying is good for you (at least that's what some scientists will tell you ), but no one wants inky lines adorning their cheeks all night. Luckily, we tapped the best makeup pros in the wedding biz — Amanda Shackleton and David Maderich — for the cry-proof mascaras they trust for their clients. Their top picks ahead.