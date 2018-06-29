Happy tears are a staple at most weddings — even more so than long lost relatives no one knows and Justin Timberlake hits from the mid-aughts. Whether the first tear falls during the vows, the first dance, or the fact that (finally!) there's a vegan option on the menu, those tears are coming whether you like it or not.
As fun as they are, weddings are a rollercoaster of emotions. Sure, crying is good for you (at least that's what some scientists will tell you), but no one wants inky lines adorning their cheeks all night. Luckily, we tapped the best makeup pros in the wedding biz — Amanda Shackleton and David Maderich — for the cry-proof mascaras they trust for their clients. Their top picks ahead.