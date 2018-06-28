10 Braiders To Follow For Fresh Protective Style Inspo

Protective styles are amazing for numerous reasons, this we know. When installed properly, they're good for the health of your hair, make your routine easier, and have deeply rooted cultural significance. It's easy to cruise down to any ol' shop and get a standard set of bra strap-length, 1b plaits... and there's nothing wrong with that. But isn't it refreshing to see a set of rainbow-coloured braids with triangle parts? Or Fulani cornrows with intricate, hand-painted beads? Or box braids studded with diamonds and pearls?!
Sometimes, it's fun to reinvent the wheel a little bit — and the stylists ahead are the best at doing just that. Ahead, see why we follow these 10 inspirational braiders... and tag your favourite below, too.