ABC has greenlit a 10-episode, straight to series order of The Conners, which will reportedly focus on “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” No word yet on how the show will write out Barr’s matriarch, but it’s clear she will have no connection to the series. In a statement to Refinery29, ABC said The Conners is “a spin-off of the Roseanne series for ABC without Barr’s further creative or financial participation.”