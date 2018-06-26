London-based skate label Palace may be known for dressing teenage boys up and down the country in shell suits and oversized logos, but today it dropped its first womenswear offering – and we're taking the lot.
In collaboration with adidas, the cult brand – worn by everyone from Rihanna to North West via your boss and little brother – has created a timely collection of tennis whites, ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament.
Ranging from £12 to £224, the collection combines adidas' tennis player-approved sports technology with Palace's signature street-ready styles. Featuring a prominent adidas x Palace logo, it ranges from immensely collectable sporting accessories – think terry towel visors and wristbands – to classics like tennis dresses and T-shirts.
The womenswear debut is a '70s and '80s-inspired tournament-ready kit made up of a dress, a tank top and shorts, plus a matching T-shirt and skirt – all box-fresh pieces to add to your sporting wardrobe.
A statement from adidas read, "stay tuned to see our finest champions smash it and give these all whites a whirl on court at the biggest tennis tournament, on Palace's home turf." It looks like we won't be the only ones donning the pieces this summer, then.
The campaign, shot by legendary photographer Alasdair McLellan, shows Palace skaters Blondey McCoy, Rory Milanes and Lucien Clarke alongside tennis champions Garbiñe Muguruza and Sascha Zverev celebrating wins, commiserating losses, and keeping cool courtside.
The collection marks the second time the sportswear giant has joined forces with the skate label – the first being an homage to the World Cup with beach towels and retro football tees emblazoned with the Palace and adidas Originals logos in the colours of various national flags.
This summer is packed with sporting events to get behind, and with this collab, Palace x adidas is setting the tone. Sure, we may only get fanatic about tennis every 12 months but this year, we'll be doing it in style. C'mon Murray!
The adidas Tennis x Palace collection launches 3rd July.
