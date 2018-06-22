Story from Music

Why XXXTentacion Fans Think He Was About To Become A Father

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock.
On 18th June 2018, rapper XXXTentacion (real name: Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was shot and killed while motorcycle shopping in South Florida. Now fans suspect he may have been expecting a child before his death.
The controversial "Look At Me!" singer, who was just 20-years-old at the time of his death, was mourned by the music community on social media. Per a new Instagram post, it's possible that XXXTentacion's unnamed girlfriend was pregnant before he was murdered.
On Thursday, XXXTentacion's verified account shared a picture of a sonogram, with the caption:
"baby jah #longlivejahseh."

baby jah ? #longlivejahseh

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on

Instagram account cleo_ohsojazzy, which is unverified but purported to be XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard's account, also shared that same image with a different caption. (Her photo went up two hours before the one on XXXTentacion's memorial page did.)
"He left us a final gift."

He left us a final gift.

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

The alleged mother of XXXTentacion's possible child has not been named.
Prior to his death, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing multiple felony charges from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted his pregnant then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.
Ayala took to Twitter to share her own reaction to his death, writing:
"It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me," she added. "I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, i’m broken."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
