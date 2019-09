"To be bi is a continual series of coming-out moments," she wrote. That's true for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Queer and trans people don't just come out once. They have to come out again every time they meet someone new or start a new job. But Beatriz points out that bi+ people ( an umbrella term for everyone who dates multiple genders ) have an added layer of coming out; they have to come out to everyone they date, too. As a lesbian, I don't necessarily have to come out to the women I'm dating. And a straight woman certainly doesn't have to come out to the men she dates. Most of the time, people will just assume that you're a lesbian if you're a woman going out with a woman or that you're straight if you're a woman going out with a man. But those assumptions erase the experiences of bisexual+ people.