How To Make Styling Your Fringe Way Less Annoying This Summer

If you're someone who considers getting a fringe at least once a year, you likely abandon that notion by the time June rolls around. It's hot, you're sweaty: Who wants a fringe when you're already more overheated than an iPhone on the beach?
But maybe you shouldn't be so quick to give up your dreams of fringe that would make Françoise Hardy jealous just because it's summer. According to two of Hollywood's top hairstylists, getting a fringe isn't necessarily a bad idea, and what's more, you can actually make them look good in the blistering 30-degree heat. It sounds crazy — but if you can't trust celebrity hair gurus Mark Townsend (the man behind Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, and the Olsen twins' hair) and Justine Marjan (whose clients include Olivia Culpo and Ashley Graham), then who can you trust?
"Fringe is a great way to change up your look for the summer; it’s fun and romantic," says Townsend. He says if you're down to get a new fringe, don't think of it as a one-size-fits-all transformation; you can find exactly the type of fringe that works for you based on your upkeep regimen, hair type, and even personality without having to wield a blowdryer in 100% humidity every day.
Convinced yet? Click ahead for all the pro-approved secrets to styling a fringe in the summer.