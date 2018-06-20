Ingraham later added, to clarify: "Apparently there are a lot of people very upset because we referred to some of the detention facilities tonight as essentially like summer camps. ... I will stick to there are some of them like boarding schools. And I suggest that a lot of the folks who are worried about that spend more time in Central America. I have. And we should make adoption easier for American couples who want to adopt these kids who are true candidates for adoption because our policies don’t allow that. So let’s put our hearts out there for the kids in the right way. Take care of them the right way. Open your hearts and your homes to them."