Some fans are speculating that Davidson, along with a few other people in Grande's entourage, also got the same tattoo. Although there's no concrete proof of that (yet), we do know that Davidson got another piece of ink around the same time. Davidson's tattoo artist, Jon Mesa , posted the results of his most recent visit with the comedian: the word "reborn," inked on Davidson's right hand. Mesa wrote in the caption that the word is a reference to Kid Cudi's new album Kids See Ghosts , in which Cudi often references being reborn.