The Real Reason This Riverdale Star Always Wears Red Lipstick

When you think about some of the best on-screen moments of the year, it's hard to decide who really stole your attention. How do you watch Girls Trip and not fall in love with Jada Pinkett Smith , Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish? When a new episode of Riverdale airs, how do you choose to live-tweet about Bughead over Choni ? It's not so easy, right?