Robinson is similarly close-minded on other issues, describing young women as "making a fuss about nothing" when they complain about wolf whistling, although she becomes more understanding after speaking to a group of twenty-somethings about the sexual harassment they've experienced. She's more sympathetic on the pay gap, but again seems to place the onus on women to ask for more money rather than focusing on the need for top-down change at big corporations. This is just before she reveals that 62% of workers earning less than the living wage are women, but she never draws the conclusion that their inability to advocate for themselves in the workplace is often because they're not in a secure enough position to rock the boat and make themselves vulnerable.