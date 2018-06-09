New Study Shows Millennials Aren’t Drinking In Bars & Everyone Has An Opinion On It

OMG, ya'll. Millenials killed drinking and socializing, too, and all in one blow. They're ruining everything!!! https://t.co/Jxl51V8YxS— BT (@beans000000) June 9, 2018
I support millennials drinking at home. That way I won’t run into them. https://t.co/ZgxA7MlqSd— Nathan Hale (@NH92276) June 9, 2018
A beer on tap costs me $4 at my favorite bar. A 6-pack of the same beer at the store is $12. The way I see it, I get 3 free beers and I get to take my pants off judgment free.— Vanessa (@NessaH900) June 9, 2018
Of course I'm drinking at home.https://t.co/vapp1XAnzs
"Lazy"?— Millennials for Revolution ? (@Bernlennials) June 6, 2018
Chill, @Moneyish.
We're broke, never home because of our two and a half jobs, and boxed wine costs $15 bucks.https://t.co/8sslQ4YXCg
Just heard on the radio that the millennial generation goes out less than previous generations and prefers to drink at home. How many times we have to tell you? We broke! #Millennials #drinking #bars #broke— Ben Eisenhart (@BEisenhart) June 7, 2018
Well yeah, I can spend $20 on a bottle and mixers or I can $100 for a few drinks.— CYDEFE (@cydefe) June 9, 2018
Can we please stop with this millennials are doing X bullshit? I know people who aren't millennials who prefer drinking at home as well.