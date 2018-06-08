Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef and Emmy-winning TV host of CNN's Parts Unknown, has been found dead in at age 61. CNN confirmed the news, reporting that his death appears to be a suicide. He was found by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, after Ripert went to Bourdain's hotel room in Strasbourg, France this morning and found his friend unresponsive.
Bourdain was in France to work on a new episode for his CNN series.
The network has released the following statement: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
