When you're a celebrity — more specifically, a pop superstar — you will not only be monitored for billboard-scaling hits or ticket sales, but also the kind of diva behaviour you do or do not exhibit. This is especially true for Mariah Carey, who, over the course of her three decades in the spotlight, has been charged with everything from requesting a bedazzled sling for a dislocated shoulder to bathing in French mineral water.
Most of these sensational rumours are just that: rumours. (Well, except the flashy sling — that was the real deal.) But the bathing ritual? Totally untrue, as Carey recently confirmed to Guardian writer Simon Hattenstone. No, Mimi doesn't bathe in French mineral water; she bathes in cold milk.
Yes, like Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld (who bathes in a milky French micellar water) and Cleopatra (it's said that the Egyptian queen enjoyed the glow-enhancing benefits of the lactic acid), the chart-topping singer prefers soaking in milk, not water, for reasons unspecified. Hattenstone didn't press Carey on the topic any further, but we can't be the only ones who feel robbed by this teaser of an answer. Like other high-maintenance celebrity secrets, there's still so much more to this story that needs to be told, like what kind of milk Carey prefers (almond vs. oat vs. cow's)... and why would anyone choose to take a cold bath of any kind?
Although we doubt anyone will ever get to the bottom of this (at the risk of Carey hunting them down), it's hard not to find this diva-behaviour reveal almost more glorious than Ariana Grande being carried around like a baby. Almost.
Advertisement