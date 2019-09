West delved into his creative process with the radio host explaining that finding his voice in each song was his ultimate goal. “I just had to stand in front of that board every morning and ask myself, ‘Do these songs truly make me happy? Are these songs I want to play back? Does the song make me cry? Does the song take me somewhere?” he explained. The artist and producer was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder , a subject which took centre stage on the album and the album art, which reads, “I hate being bi-polar its awesome” [sic]. West described his shift in focus as one that went from being more singularly focused to a larger scope of reference. “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible, it means you. So I’m you, and I’m us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything,” he told Big Boy.