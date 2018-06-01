All The Famous People Kanye West Calls Out On His Album

It's hard to know what to expect with Kanye West these days. One minute, he's declaring his love for Donald Trump. The next, he's attempting to put his late mother's surgeon's face on his album cover. So when West promised his new album would drop on 1st June, fans were left wondering: What exactly would he rap about? Or, perhaps more accurately — who?
West has never shied away from making his personal battles public. This is, after all, the man who declared in his track "Famous" that he and Taylor Swift could still have sex... because he "made that bitch famous" at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. He's also the artist who shaded buddy Jay-Z, both on his album Life of Pablo and during an onstage rant in which he claimed the rapper had "killers" who could come for him.
So if West is one to put it all on the track... who is getting name checked? The seven-track album Ye — which features artists like Nicki Minaj, Willow Smith, and Kid Cudi — references both celebrities and West's family members alike. Here's who the musician calls out this time around.