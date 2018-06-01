A Guide To All The Famous Women In Maroon 5's Surprise Cardi B Collab

The latest pop anthem from Maroon 5 has us focused less on the men, and more on the 14 famous ladies Adam Levine has the honour of dancing with.
The band's new single "Girls Like You" is quintessential Maroon 5, complete with a catchy chorus and guest spot from a huge star — in this case, "Bodak Yellow" queen Cardi B, who slays her own verse towards the end of the track. Yet what really makes this song stand out is its music video, which compiles some of our favourite women of pop culture in one place.
If you're thinking, "How did everyone have the time to get together for this Maroon 5 anthem?" the likely answer is that, uh, they didn't. Green screen, baby! But whether or not the video is truly a genuine gathering of badass ladies or not, it's still pretty epic.
Advertisement
So who are the women who appear in Maroon 5 and Cardi B's new song? Here's who makes a cameo...
Phoebe Robinson, creator and co-host of podcast 2 Dope Queens
"Havana" songstress Camila Cabello
Olympian Aly Raisman, who bravely stood up against her sexual abuser, Larry Nassar, in court.
Comedian Sarah Silverman
Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot
YouTube personality Lilly Singh
Muslim Women's Day founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh
Trace Lysette, actress on Transparent
Girls' Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish
Immigration activist Angy Rivera
Olympic soccer player Alex Morgan
Songstress, producer and actress Mary J. Blige
Race car driver Danica Patrick
Host and social activist Franchesca Ramsey
Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown
The one, the only Ellen DeGeneres
Elizabeth Banks, director, actress and producer
Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim
Model and body-positive activist Ashley Graham
Singer, dancer, actress, producer, what can't she do, Jennifer Lopez
Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein
Jackie Fielder, activist helping lead indigenous resistance against pipelines
Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American Muslim legislator elected to office in the United States
Behati Prinsloo, model and wife to Levine himself
Honestly, these women are doing amazing things, and dancing behind Levine as the camera effortlessly swirls around them is probably on the bottom of that list. But still! Loving this!
Check out the video below:
Advertisement